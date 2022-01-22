Hard freeze both days this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coldest air that we’ve felt so far this winter season is upon us with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 20s under mainly clear skies.

Hopefully you remembered to protect all of the Ps, we’ll need to do the same one more time tonight into Sunday morning.

Make sure outside exposed pipes are covered as well. Forecast highs for Saturday are not so high, near 50 with another night in the mid 20s expected. The good news is that the weekend will be dry, so no threat of any icing scenarios.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine both days, with the next chance of precipitation expected on Monday night into Tuesday morning, ahead of the next area of low pressure. At this time, we could get a healthy dose of rain, but it appears to be a manageable amount with little or no severe weather threat.

Although this weekend’s lows will be the coldest of the ten-day by far, there will still be several nights going forward with light freeze potential.

Stay warm and stay safe.

