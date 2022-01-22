Red Bags
Free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Ascension Parish Saturday

COVID generic image
COVID generic image(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - There will be a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ascension Parish on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertson’s Pharmacies are offering free Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged 5 years and older.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Health Unit located at 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales.

Appointments are not required.

Insurance is not required but organizers ask that anyone planning to attend bring their prescription insurance card/Medicare/Medicaid/etc., if possible.

Parents of underage children will need to show identification, such as a driver’s license.

Since Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine, a second clinic for the second dose is scheduled for Saturday, February 12.

Booster shots will be made available after the appropriate wait period.

Consent forms will be provided on-site, or can be downloaded HERE.

