Firefighters rescue dog after apartment accidentally catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators said firefighters were able to rescue a pet dog after an apartment accidentally caught fire on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Sherwood Meadows Apartments on Sherwood Meadow Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the tenant lit the fireplace and noticed smoke a little while later. They added he called 911 and got out safely. According to BRFD, crews found the man’s pet dog soon after entering the smoky apartment and took it outside unharmed.

This dog was rescued by firefighters after an apartment at Sherwood Meadows Apartments caught fire on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters found flames in the attic and were able to put them out before they could spread to other apartments, according to officials. BRFD said the apartment had smoke and water damage, while the one below it also had water damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the tenants that had to be displaced.

