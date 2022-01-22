Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local kids are showing off their best work this weekend at the Calcasieu Parish Jr Livestock Show.

It’s a showdown of the best at Burton Coliseum as competitions kicked off on Thursday and will be wrapping up on Saturday.

Those with their boots in the dirt competing share stories of showing livestock deeps roots in their families.

“Because like my whole entire family did it …like they showed cattle, they showed pigs, they showed a lot of stuff and I would like to carry on whenever my children grow up to have like the same, to do the same thing I did whenever I was little,” Brianna Sibirth said.

Sibirth is a 9-year-old competitor who tells 7 News she’s having fun showing off her pig, Natalie.

“I’m just very grateful to have this privilege, and yeah, I’m very happy,” Sibirth said.

Competitor Aaron Little also said he enjoying competing with his hog, whom he calls Boss Lady.

“Getting together, making friends - it’s all about this,” Little said.

Although the show only last a few days, the preparation takes some time.

“4-H and FFA exhibitors all over the parish, you know, they work over the year, they raise their animals. So, these few couple days they’re showing their pigs and cattle today.” Jimmy Meaux with the LSU Ag Center said.

The time spent on working with their animals don’t go unrecognized.

“It’s a year process and it just takes a lot. It’s a lot of hard work. So, what it means to me to win, just means that my hard work pays off and that people see it,” cattle champion Kyndal Goodwin said.

Goodwin adds the unity this type of showmen ship brings is what keeps her going and makes showing even more enjoyable.

“Everyone like always helps each other. Like if I need some help, someone is always there to help me. Just the community, again,” Goodwin said. “Like everyone’s friends here. We’re not shy, you know, we’re all talking to each other and I just love that.”

Next weekend is the Calcasieu Parish Livestock Sale, and then the following weekend will be the big district competition and rodeo.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.