BRFD investigating arson after clothes lit on fire outside N. Ardenwood apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson fire that occurred Saturday, Jan. 22 around 12:30 p.m. at Greenview East Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a trash bag of clothes on fire near the front door of the apartment; however, they were able to get the fire under control before it could cause major damage, according to BRFD’s official fire report.

The investigator, who was called out to the scene, determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867) or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.