Baton Rouge nonprofit gives out clothes, other items to homeless ahead of freezing weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend’s hard freeze across the Capital Region will create a dangerous situation for our homeless population but one group is making sure they have what they need to survive through the night.

“For someone who is risking possible real death on the streets, getting a blanket that may actually keep you alive is something we take for granted but they don’t,” said Tiffany Simpson.

She is the executive director at ‘It Takes a Village BR.’ She said volunteers spent the past few days gathering tons of items to give out to the homeless.

“Jackets, blankets, thick blankets, thick jackets, hand warmers, scarfs, gloves, things like that to try to help people who are needing to try to be out on the streets in these weather conditions,” explained Simpson.

The group understands that not everyone can make it to a shelter over the next few days, so they plan to go out and physically hand out these supplies. For the people they can’t find, they can just stop by the group’s location at 130 St. Vincent de Paul Drive and get whatever they need.

“We’ve been passing [supplies] out the last two days, so a lot of stuff we’ve been getting, we are taking it right back out and giving it to people,” added Simpson.

She said they need to step up because the people in Baton Rouge depend on them.

“That’s what we’re here for is to try to make sure the people who have been marginalized to give them dignity where we can and to try to make them feel a part of something, part of a community, as best we can,” noted Simpson.

The group is asking for people to donate any cold-weather gear they may have. This includes jackets, blankets, socks, pants, hats, scarves, or gloves.

You can drop off donations at the grey house that sits at 130 St. Vincent de Paul Drive in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.