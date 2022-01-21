Winter Weather Advisory this morning, hard freezes possible this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the majority of our viewing area through Noon today.

Areas of light freezing rain, sleet, and perhaps even a few snowflakes will be possible through mid-morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

While no significant accumulations are expected, some minor icing could lead to issues on area roadways. The greatest concern is for bridges and overpasses, along with any less traveled and more rural roads that might be a little more susceptible to icing. Temperatures should climb above freezing in most areas by mid-morning, allowing any ice that might develop to melt by late morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

Once we get through the threat of wintry precipitation this morning, our focus shifts to the very cold weather expected through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

A Hard Freeze Warning is now posted for the majority of our area, excluding our coastal parishes, from 11 p.m. Friday night through 9 a.m. on Saturday. The coastal parishes are under a Freeze Warning, with temperatures in these areas not quite expected to reach hard freeze criteria. Take care of all 4 ‘Ps’ tonight -- people, pets, plants, and pipes -- with an extended freeze duration and temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20s meaning that frozen pipes could be an issue for some if not addressed.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

Sunshine returns to the area on Saturday after a very cold start, but temperatures will remain rather chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. Another freeze is then expected from Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the National Weather Service already posting a Hard Freeze Watch for most of us, and a less severe Freeze Watch for our coastal parishes. Freeze durations and temperatures will be very similar from Saturday night into Sunday morning, so once again, make sure all 4 ‘Ps’ are taken care of.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

We may squeeze out one more light freeze on Monday morning, but we then shift our focus to an approaching cold front. Rain will be likely by late Monday, but at this point, storms and severe weather do not appear to be much of a threat. But it does look like we’ll see a decent soaking from late Monday into Tuesday morning, with many areas picking up 1.0″-1.5″ of rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

The remainder of next week features below-normal temperatures continuing, along with the potential for additional light freezes by late in the week. We may also see a little rain returning for the final weekend of January.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.