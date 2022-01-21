Some parts of I-110 now open after closure due to winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that some parts of I-110 are now open after a closure due to wintery precipitation Friday, Jan. 21.

According to DOTD, I-110 South from US 61 to I-10/I-110 is now open.

I-110 North remains closed from I-10 to US 61 due to recovery operations from anticipated winter weather.

The closure went into effect at midnight.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.

DOTD personnel will continue to closely monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

DOTD reminds motorists to adhere to the following general safety tips during winter weather conditions:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Avoid using cruise control during inclement weather.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment, as well as other first responder crews.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

