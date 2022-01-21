Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Some parts of I-110 now open after closure due to winter weather

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that some parts of I-110 are now open after a closure due to wintery precipitation Friday, Jan. 21.

According to DOTD, I-110 South from US 61 to I-10/I-110 is now open.

I-110 North remains closed from I-10 to US 61 due to recovery operations from anticipated winter weather.

The closure went into effect at midnight.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.

DOTD personnel will continue to closely monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

DOTD reminds motorists to adhere to the following general safety tips during winter weather conditions:

  • Drive slowly and carefully.
  • Avoid driving while distracted.
  • Always allow for extra driving time.
  • Reduce speeds when visibility is low.
  • Avoid using cruise control during inclement weather.
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
  • Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment, as well as other first responder crews.
  • Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Baker early Friday morning.
Emergency officials responding to large fire in Baker
(Source: WAFB)
Fire officials investigating cause of house fire on N. 20th Street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21
Winter Weather Advisory this morning, hard freezes possible this weekend
Cold temperatures bring the possibility of frozen pipes
Experts urge residents to protect pipes ahead of hard freeze, provide tips to help
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather