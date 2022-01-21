Mini-freezer in garage sparks fire, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the St. George Fire Protection District concluded a fire started inside a mini-freezer in the garage on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Officials said the fire happened on Antebellum Avenue a little before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators added storage material and boxes were stacked against the mini-freezer and after those ignited, flames spread to two vehicles in the garage and into the attic.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it could spread throughout the rest of the house, officials reported.

No injuries were reported.

