Melanie Curtin sentencing hearing pushed back to later date

Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The sentencing date for Melanie Curtin has been pushed back to February 17.

Back in December, a Livingston Parish jury found Curtin guilty in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman. She was then immediately booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The jury found her guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism.

Curtin was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Jan. 24.

But court documents show that defense attorneys filed a motion for an extension of time to file post-trial motions. It was granted by the judge.

Curtin will now be sentenced on February 17 at 1 p.m.

Former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis “Denny” Perkins is charged in the same case and is set to go on trial in May.

RELATED STORIES:

A 17-minute video of the disturbing assault was the focus of Curtin’s three-day trial and was watched in its entirety by the jury.

