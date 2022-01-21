LSP searching for teen who escaped from another juvenile justice center

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen that escaped from a juvenile detention facility in the St. Martinville area.

Authorities say they believe the suspect, Damarion Simmons, could be in the Baton Rouge area.

Damarion SImmons (Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge)

Simmons is from Pointe Coupee Parish. He is one of three teens that escaped a youth center in the New Orleans area in November. He was captured in December.

Simmons was incarcerated on theft and sexual battery charges.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Damarion Simmons call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or Download the P3 Tips App or crimestoppersbr.com.

