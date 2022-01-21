Red Bags
La. family seeks man last seen boarding bus to New Orleans on Father’s Day

Nickolas Merritt Jones, 26, was last seen by family on Father's Day 2021 in Alexandria.
Nickolas Merritt Jones, 26, was last seen by family on Father's Day 2021 in Alexandria.(Source: State ID Photo)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KNOE) - A central Louisiana family is asking for help to find a young man they’ve not seen or heard from since Father’s Day 2021.

Alexandria police identified the missing man as Nickolas Merritt Jones, 26. According to police, Jones was dropped off by family at the Greyhound bus station in Alexandria and boarded a bus to New Orleans.

That day, seven months ago, was the last time family members say they had any contact with him. Police believe he made it to New Orleans, but what happened afterward and whether he is still in New Orleans remains a mystery.

Family members say they tried calling him but to no avail. They’ve been trying to find him since then. Police issued a news release on the matter in early Jan. 2022. Now, they are hoping someone out there can give them information on what happened to Jones and where he might be.

Police said Jones is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nickolas Jones, you are asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

