Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

I-110 now open in both directions after closure due to winter weather

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that I-110 in Baton Rouge is now open in both directions after a closure due to winter weather Friday, Jan. 21.

Officials made the announcement around 7:30 a.m.

The closure went into effect at midnight.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Baker early Friday morning.
Emergency officials responding to large fire in Baker
Emergency crews responding to large fire in Baker
Emergency crews responding to large fire in Baker
The State Fire Marshal's Office reminds gives tips on how residents can safely heat their homes
The State Fire Marshal's Office reminds gives tips on how residents can safely heat their homes
Emergency crews responding to large fire in Baker
Checking on roads in the Capital Area
(Source: WAFB)
Fire officials investigating cause of house fire on N. 20th Street