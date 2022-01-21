Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gonzales dog owner arrested after reports of animal cruelty

Frank Bell Jr., 32
Frank Bell Jr., 32(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing four counts of animal cruelty after his pets were removed from his home in Ascension Parish.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Frank Bell Jr., 32, was arrested after complaints of animal cruelty at a home near Hwy. 621 in Gonzales.

Deputies responded to the complaints on Thursday, Jan. 20. Officials say once they arrived, deputies found four dogs living in poor conditions.

On Thursday, January 20, deputies with APSO responded to complaints of animal cruelty at a home...
On Thursday, January 20, deputies with APSO responded to complaints of animal cruelty at a home near Hwy 621 in Gonzales.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials with APSO reportedly tried to contact the homeowner but had no success.

Deputies then reportedly called animal control to the scene.

After an evaluation and no contact from the owner, all four dogs were removed from the house and taken to a shelter.

After deputies were able to investigate, authorities identified Bell as the homeowner. Bell later confirmed that he owned the dogs.

Bell was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty, according to APSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Man arrested after reports of animal cruelty
Man arrested after reports of animal cruelty
Damarion Simmons
LSP searching for teen who escaped from another juvenile justice center
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 21
Winter Weather Advisory this morning, hard freezes possible this weekend
How to heat your home safely this weekend
How to heat your home safely this weekend