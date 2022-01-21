Fire officials investigating cause of house fire on N. 20th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house early Friday.

According to BRFD, the fire happened just after midnight in the 700 block of N. 20th Street Jan. 21.

Crews report firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Once firefighters made their way inside, they began to put the fire out and search the home, BFRD says.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire and is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time.

EMS, BRPD and Entergy also responded to the scene.

