Emergency officials responding to large fire in Baker

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a large fire on New Rafe Meyer Road in Baker.

The fire got started just before 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Emergency crews are responding a house fire in Baker that happened early Friday.
Emergency crews are responding a house fire in Baker that happened early Friday.(Cali Hubbard)
Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Baker early Friday morning.
Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Baker early Friday morning.(Cali Hubbard)

According to a spokesman with BRFD, crews are assisting the Alsen Fire Department to put the fire out.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

