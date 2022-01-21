Emergency officials responding to large fire in Baker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a large fire on New Rafe Meyer Road in Baker.
The fire got started just before 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
According to a spokesman with BRFD, crews are assisting the Alsen Fire Department to put the fire out.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
