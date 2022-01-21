DOTD to close portion of I-110 at midnight ahead of anticipated wintery weather

The following is a press release from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that all lanes of I-110 will be closed in both directions from I-10 to US 61 at midnight tonight.

This closure is due to anticipated wintery precipitation. This closure will remain in effect until weather conditions no longer present a safety threat to the traveling public. Additional notifications will be distributed when I-110 is safe for travel.

Additional notifications will be distributed when I-110 is safe for travel.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.

DOTD personnel will continue to closely monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

DOTD reminds motorists to adhere to the following general safety tips during winter weather conditions:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Avoid using cruise control during inclement weather.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment, as well as other first responder crews.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.