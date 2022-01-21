Red Bags
Cold-weather shelters provide warm place for homeless people

St. Vincent de Paul has beds available to house people during the cold snap.
St. Vincent de Paul has beds available to house people during the cold snap.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another cold night in Baton Rouge is leaving people without shelter looking for somewhere to go.

“I can’t survive out there; not in this,” said Richard Ray-Newsom.

He is staying at St. Vincent De Paul, which has had its cold-weather shelter open since temperatures dropped below 40 degrees.

“I had been struggling on the streets and they brought me in,” added Ray-Newsom.

The shelter takes in people throughout the year but it adds beds when it gets cold. Ray-Newsom said he can’t describe how thankful he is for this shelter.

“This place is unbelievable if you just follow the rules and you let them take care and you try to help yourself, this place is awesome,” he explained

St. Vincent De Paul cannot go out into the community to find people to bring into the shelter due to staff shortages. But the shelter is taking donations. You can drop off rain gear and blankets for volunteers to give to people without.

“Try to find this place. These people are wonderful. They will help you. They can’t guarantee you anything, obviously, but they will do what they can. Legally, physically, mentally, medicine-wise, if you need medical help, they will get it for you,” said Ray-Newsom.

St. Vincent De Paul continues to give out meals to people every day.

CLICK HERE to make a donation.

The non-profit, It Takes A Village Baton Rouge, is also taking winter clothing only.

