CATS bus catches fire near Monterrey Blvd. and Choctaw Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus caught fire in Baton Rouge Friday morning, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The bus sat at the intersection of Monterrey Blvd. near Choctaw Drive as it burned.
A spokesman with BRFD says no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

