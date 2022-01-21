CATS bus catches fire near Monterrey Blvd. and Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus caught fire in Baton Rouge Friday morning, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The bus sat at the intersection of Monterrey Blvd. near Choctaw Drive as it burned. (WAFB)

The bus sat at the intersection of Monterrey Blvd. near Choctaw Drive as it burned.

The bus sat at the intersection of Monterrey Blvd. near Choctaw Drive as it burned. (WAFB)

A spokesman with BRFD says no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.