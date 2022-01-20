Temperatures plummet today, Winter Weather Advisory tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another blast of winter rolls into the area today in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through overnight. Temperatures will see a steady fall through the morning hours and some areas could reach the upper 30s by this afternoon under overcast skies. Toss in a healthy northerly wind of 10-20 mph and you’ll want to keep the jackets and coats handy throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

By tonight, our focus quickly shifts to the potential for some wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory posted for most of our area from 6 p.m. this evening through Noon on Friday. However, the setup is far from a slam dunk in terms of producing wintry precipitation across our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

An upper-air disturbance will be sliding out of Texas, helping to produce a wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. That low should send at least some moisture riding up and over the cold front responsible for today’s chilly temps, but the big questions at this point are how much moisture and how far north? Model guidance over the last 24 hours has trended toward less moisture and keeping much of it farther south, resulting in a reduced chance for significant ice accumulations. However, at least some light precipitation still appears possible tonight into early Friday, and that’s why the NWS has gone ahead with the Winter Weather Advisory. Temperatures will likely be near freezing within an hour or so either side of midnight, and a little sooner for areas to the north. Snow appears unlikely at this point due to warmer temperatures aloft, so any precipitation would most likely fall as sleet or freezing rain. The thinking at this point is that any accumulations should generally be less than .10″, with the greatest threat for any icing on bridges and overpasses.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

Once any precipitation exits Friday morning, we’ll be left with an extended run of cold weather through the weekend and into much of next week. Hard freezes appear possible near and north of the interstates on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so it would be a good idea to wrap any exposed pipes as soon as possible before the hard freeze threat arrives this weekend. Otherwise, look for just a few clouds this weekend, with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday, climbing into the mid 50s on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

Below normal temperatures look to continue for most, if not all, of next week, with highs generally in the 50s and additional freezes possible on Monday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. We’ll also see another good shot of rain from late Monday into early Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.