Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of Baton Rouge area schools that are going virtual or closing due to the winter weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21.
Virtual Learning on Friday, Jan. 21
- City of Baker public schools
- Iberville Parish public schools
- St. Helena Parish public schools
- West Feliciana Parish public schools
- Zachary community schools
Closed on Friday, Jan. 21
- Pointe Coupee Parish public schools
