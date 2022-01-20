Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather

Red Bags
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of Baton Rouge area schools that are going virtual or closing due to the winter weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21.

Virtual Learning on Friday, Jan. 21

  • City of Baker public schools
  • Iberville Parish public schools
  • St. Helena Parish public schools
  • West Feliciana Parish public schools
  • Zachary community schools

Closed on Friday, Jan. 21

  • Pointe Coupee Parish public schools

Officials name fire investigator involved in shooting of naked man earlier this week
Police: Woman facing attempted second-degree murder charge
