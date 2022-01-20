Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of Baton Rouge area schools that are going virtual or closing due to the winter weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21.

Virtual Learning on Friday, Jan. 21

City of Baker public schools

Iberville Parish public schools

St. Helena Parish public schools

West Feliciana Parish public schools

Zachary community schools

Closed on Friday, Jan. 21

Pointe Coupee Parish public schools

