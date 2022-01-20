Organizations like Volunteers in Public Schools looking for people to assist under-performing students

Red Bags
(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are many unknowns when it comes to the spread of the Omicron variant. Some schools in East Baton Rouge Parish have switched back and forth between in-person and online learning.

Organizations like Volunteers in Public Schools are looking for volunteers. They are actively recruiting, training, screening and placing individuals, groups and business representatives into public schools to assist underperforming students.

If you are interested and want to learn more about upcoming opportunities, CLICK HERE.

