Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 13 LSU second half comeback falls short against Tide

Tari Eason (13) finished the game with 26 points in a loss to the Tide on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Tari Eason (13) finished the game with 26 points in a loss to the Tide on Wednesday, Jan. 19.(LSU Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (15-3, 3-3 SEC) furious comeback in the second half fell short to Alabama (12-6, 3-3 SEC) 70-67 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The Tigers are winless against the Crimson Tide in the last five games with their last win coming in Jan. 2020.

The Tigers trailed 57-44 in the second half, their biggest deficit of the game, but three straight threes from Eric Gaines, started a 9-0 run to make it 57-53 and a three from Brandon Murray would cut the lead to 58-56.

Tari Eason would tie the game on a pair of free throws to make it 58-58 capping a 14-1 run. Eason would finish with a career high 26 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 2-for-2 from deep, he also grabbed nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

LSU trailing 68-64 with 16 seconds left to play and the Tide with a chance to close out the game were unable to as they missed four straight free throws and Murray would cut the lead to 68-67 on a three with less than six seconds left in the game.

Keon Ellis would make two free throws to extend the Tide lead to 70-67 and Gaines potential game tying three hit the rim.

The Tigers lost another player due to injury in Darius Days in the first half as it appeared he rolled his ankle.

Alabama was able to force 21 turnovers and outrebounded the Tigers 42-35 and once again their was a big difference in fouls called as the Tigers were called for 23 to just 10 from the Tide.

The Tide were ice cold in the second half from three as they were 0-for-16 from deep and missed all nine of their free throws.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade’s Tigers fall one spot in latest AP Top 25 ranking
FULL PRESSER: Will Wade previews LSU's upcoming game against Alabama
FULL PRESSER: Will Wade previews LSU's upcoming game against Alabama
LSU women’s basketball team moves up one spot in latest Top 25 rankings
Alexis Morris (45) scores 20 as No. 12 LSU beats Vanderbilt 82-64.
4 Tigers in double figures as No. 12 LSU takes down Vanderbilt 82-64