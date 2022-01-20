Red Bags
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately

(WILX)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parents and caretakers can now opt to allow their child(ren) to use hybrid scheduling to minimize the spread of COVID-19 - if their district allows it.

Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted and approved the measure Thursday, January 20.

The hybrid scheduling option is available immediately and will extend through March 11, 2022.

Hybrid scheduling allows districts to reduce the number of students in schools each day by scheduling a portion of students to learn online.

The SBE based its decision on COVID-19 infection data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The SBE may consider extending the option beyond March 11 if data show it is needed.

“The Mississippi Department of Education asked the State Board to temporarily allow hybrid scheduling to give school districts that needed it an additional strategy to help educate students safely,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Before the start of the 2021-22 school year, the SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and established standards for schoolwide virtual learning days.

Under the SBE policies, districts that offer a virtual option for individual students must adopt local board-approved policies that include the criteria for students to participate in virtual learning, requirements for equipment, connectivity, attendance, and student conduct, and assurances of equal access and non-discrimination and the delivery of Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) for students with disabilities.

Districts are still required to provide a minimum of 180 days of instruction and must ensure any virtual learning days include actual teaching for a minimum of 330 minutes, as state law requires.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

