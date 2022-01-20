Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Alleged drunk driver leads police on chase, crashes into LSP unit

Steven O'Neill, 33
Steven O'Neill, 33(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 33-year-old man, suspected of drunk driving, has been arrested after taking authorities on a chase through Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say on Wednesday, Jan. 19, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers came across a 2011 Subaru Outback traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Bluff Road Overpass in Ascension Parish.

After hitting a State Trooper's patrol unit, the Subaru traveled into the median and Troopers...
After hitting a State Trooper's patrol unit, the Subaru traveled into the median and Troopers took O’Neill into custody.(Louisiana State Police)

Officials with LSP report, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver, who has been identified as Steven O’Neill, 33, of Metairie, refused to stop and a pursuit began.

After almost hitting several westbound vehicles head-on, troopers attempted to conduct a rolling roadblock on the Subaru, according to authorities.

As troopers tried to intervene, O’Neill hit a fully marked LSP patrol unit.

State Police report that after hitting the trooper, the Subaru drove into the median and troopers took O’Neill into custody.

Officials say once they made contact with O’Neill, troopers noticed he displayed obvious signs of impairment.

Troopers arrested O’Neill and took him to a nearby facility where he gave a breath sample that tested over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

After the breath test was administered, troopers booked O’Neill into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges including driving on divided highways, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Coronavirus testing
Ascension Parish to distribute free COVID-19 home tests next week
GOOD VIDEO: Bluff Middle School point guard sinks half court shot
GOOD VIDEO: Bluff Middle School point guard sinks half court shot
Help make a difference by signing up for Volunteers in Public Schools
Help make a difference by signing up for Volunteers in Public Schools
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20