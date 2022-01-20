Alleged drunk driver leads police on chase, crashes into LSP unit

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 33-year-old man, suspected of drunk driving, has been arrested after taking authorities on a chase through Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say on Wednesday, Jan. 19, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers came across a 2011 Subaru Outback traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Bluff Road Overpass in Ascension Parish.

After hitting a State Trooper's patrol unit, the Subaru traveled into the median and Troopers took O’Neill into custody. (Louisiana State Police)

Officials with LSP report, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver, who has been identified as Steven O’Neill, 33, of Metairie, refused to stop and a pursuit began.

After almost hitting several westbound vehicles head-on, troopers attempted to conduct a rolling roadblock on the Subaru, according to authorities.

As troopers tried to intervene, O’Neill hit a fully marked LSP patrol unit.

State Police report that after hitting the trooper, the Subaru drove into the median and troopers took O’Neill into custody.

Officials say once they made contact with O’Neill, troopers noticed he displayed obvious signs of impairment.

Troopers arrested O’Neill and took him to a nearby facility where he gave a breath sample that tested over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

After the breath test was administered, troopers booked O’Neill into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges including driving on divided highways, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

