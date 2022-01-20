‘I hope I’m still alive when this thing gets done.’ Hearing set for Thursday in St. George lawsuit saga

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of St. George lawsuit saga continues more than two years later.

On Thursday, Jan. 20 the two sides will meet for court. But it’s just for a hearing, not the trial itself.

“On Thursday, we as a City of St. George, have filed partial summary judgments to dispose of several issues in the litigation that frankly the petitioners haven’t proven, they haven’t provided any evidence or backing for their claims, and at this point, we believe those issues should be adjudged as a matter of law. We should be able to remove them from the items that should be at the trial,” said Andrew Murrell, spokesperson and part of the legal team for the City of St. George.

It’s been 830 days and still no resolution.

“It breaks your heart to think that thousands and thousands of citizens can vote to incorporate a city, and it drags on for year after year,” said Jim Talbot, who lives in the Shenandoah area.

The folks who were all in from the start, to form the new City of St. George are left in limbo.

“We fought our hearts out,” said Talbot.

Wondering when the lawsuits will end, and their new city can prosper.

“It just breaks your heart to see such a nightmare continue,” said Talbot.

Jim Talbot has lived in the Shenandoah and St. George area for 46 years. He’s got a real estate business too and says he feels neglected by the leaders and services provided in the City-Parish of Baton Rouge.

“They don’t care about us. They’ve never cared about us. All they care about us, is send those property taxes downtown and then they spend it the way they want to spend it,” said Talbot.

The trial for the lawsuit filed by Mayor-President Broome and Councilman Lamont Cole has been pushed back a number of times for various reasons.

On Thursday, the two sides will head to court for a hearing.

“The items before summary judgment would include everything from services we believe the petitioners haven’t proven we cannot provide. Through depositions and discovery, it’s pretty clear that the City of St. George is going to have more than enough revenue to provide city services, which is what’s being asked by us. We’ve proven in several issues, that not only do we have enough money to provide that service, but the parish of East Baton Rouge needs us to continue being a part of that service. So if those two factors come together, why are they an issue before the court. Along with another issue is, that we drew our boundaries based on some racism or some discriminatory means. Which they have provided zero evidence that is a case. Nothing. The evidence will bear out, that there is no evidence that we have ever drawn a line based on any sort of race or discriminatory reasons,” said Murrell.

Mary Olive Pierson is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against St. George.

“They have not met the requirements of the law, which require that the petitions they circulated and got people to sign, was supposed to have a plan on it and it doesn’t,” she told WAFB in a statement.

“I mean, it must be that plan we’ve been talking about now for 4 years, of a public-private partnership very similar to Sandy Springs Georgia, Central Louisiana,” said Murrell.

While the arguments will be made in the courtroom.

The roughly 86,000 people who could be new citizens of St. George, just want to get closure.

“Hell, I hope I’m still alive when this thing gets done. I want to see it. I’m a pretty old guy,” said Talbot.

The hearing will take place Thursday morning via Zoom.

The trial itself won’t take place until April or May.

