Grilled Tasso-Pimiento Cheese Sandwiches with Pepper Jelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tasso is a Cajun meat made from cured pork or beef that’s seasoned with red pepper, garlic, filé powder, and various herbs and spices and then smoked. It is a great flavoring ingredient for any beans, gumbos, jambalayas, and more. Here it is added to the grilled cheese to lend its spicy and smoky flavor to this classic sandwich.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup finely chopped tasso

1 (4-ounce) jar pimientos, drained

1 (8-ounce) package extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

4 thick-cut slices sharp white Cheddar cheese

2 tsps olive oil

¼ cup plus 4 tsps mayonnaise, divided

3 tbsps chopped green onions

½ tsp Cajun seasoning

4 tbsps red pepper jelly

8 slices Texas toast bread

Method:

In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add tasso and cook 4–5 minutes or until crisp and browned, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet and set aside to drain on paper towels. Allow to cool 10 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine cooled tasso, pimientos, shredded cheese, ¼ cup mayonnaise, green onions and Cajun seasoning, stirring until creamy. Heat a griddle to medium heat. Spread 1 tablespoon pepper jelly on one side of each of the 4 slices bread. Top each with 1 slice white Cheddar cheese, add ⅓ cup tasso mixture then top with a second slice of bread. Spread remaining 2 teaspoons mayonnaise on outside of sandwiches. Place sandwiches on griddle and cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until cheese is melted and bread is toasted.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.