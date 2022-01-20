Red Bags
Government closures/delays due to winter weather

Generic closed sign.
Generic closed sign.(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of government closures and delays due to the potential winter weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21.

DELAYED OPENINGS

  • 19th Judicial District Court will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • All EBR Library locations will delay opening until 10 a.m.

CLOSED

  • 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court
  • East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Senior Centers
  • St. Helena Parish Police Jury Administrative offices

