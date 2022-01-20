Government closures/delays due to winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of government closures and delays due to the potential winter weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21.

DELAYED OPENINGS

19th Judicial District Court will delay opening until 10 a.m.

East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m.

All EBR Library locations will delay opening until 10 a.m.

CLOSED

23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Senior Centers

St. Helena Parish Police Jury Administrative offices

