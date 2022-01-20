Government closures/delays due to winter weather
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of government closures and delays due to the potential winter weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21.
DELAYED OPENINGS
- 19th Judicial District Court will delay opening until 10 a.m.
- East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m.
- All EBR Library locations will delay opening until 10 a.m.
CLOSED
- 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court
- East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Senior Centers
- St. Helena Parish Police Jury Administrative offices
