Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deputies need help identifying suspects in attempted break-in at Prairieville gun store

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of attempted burglary.

Surveillance video shows the suspects wearing walking up to Hebert Guns with several tools in hand around 1:29 a.m. on Jan. 4, authorities say.

RELATED STORIES:

Baton Rouge man accused of soliciting nudes from girl in Idaho, encouraging her to commit suicide

Violent crime in Baton Rouge showing no signs of slowing down, criminologist says

VIDEO: Woman accused of snatching wigs, robbing beauty store at gunpoint

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves seen checking unlocked cars in Ascension Parish neighborhood

Investigators say the suspects were unsuccessful in breaking into the store but caused approximately $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Governor Edwards to give update on upcoming winter weather, La.’s response to COVID-19 Thursday
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Police: Woman facing attempted second-degree murder charge
Police: Woman facing attempted second-degree murder charge
Officials name fire investigator involved in shooting of naked man earlier this week
Officials name fire investigator involved in shooting of naked man earlier this week