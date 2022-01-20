Deputies need help identifying suspects in attempted break-in at Prairieville gun store

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of attempted burglary.

Surveillance video shows the suspects wearing walking up to Hebert Guns with several tools in hand around 1:29 a.m. on Jan. 4, authorities say.

Investigators say the suspects were unsuccessful in breaking into the store but caused approximately $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

