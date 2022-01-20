Red Bags
Crime Stoppers seek public’s help with unsolved murder from December 2020

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot and killed Kendrell Moss (pictured) in December 2020. Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you know who shot and killed Kendrell Moss? This is the question Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers is asking the public as it seeks answers to the unsolved 2020 murder.

According to officials, on Dec. 2, 2020, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies found Kendrell Moss, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds inside his home while responding to the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue.

RELATED: Man found shot to death inside apartment on Skysail Avenue

Moss’ family and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with this investigation.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP(7867), submitting a tip anonymously on their website , or by downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips App. You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward, but you must call Crime Stoppers.

