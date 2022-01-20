Cold weather shelters open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent De Paul is one of many shelters getting ready for full capacity Thursday night, Jan. 20, as temperatures drop.

For people who have no home to go to when the weather gets bad, local shelters are opening their doors to them.

“We’ve had some cold nights, so we’ve been open; however, we know that the coming days are going to be some of the coldest we’ve seen this winter, and we’re getting prepared,” said Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent De Paul.

St. Vincent De Paul opens their cold-weather shelter when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. And, this weekend will be a lot colder than that.

“When it gets down below 30, that’s when we get even more, so that’s why we’re being really prepared to respond to the needs in the community,” said Acaldo.

People who stay here will be provided a warm place to stay, food, and winter coats.

“We’re here every day, and we provide hope. When somebody has nowhere else to turn, they can come to St. Vincent De Paul. They can come to others in the community that is providing services,” said Acaldo.

The organization also provides case management throughout the year to help people who have fallen on hard times.

