Central, BREC work together to prevent further flooding issues on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many who lived out on Hooper Road in Central have seen water cover the road or worse.

“We got 4 ½ feet of water there that morning and got out with my son. He was like 2 ½, swimming across the street we got in a boat,” explained Kaitlyn Domingue, who lives off Hooper Road.

Domingue said her home flooded back in 2016, and whenever there is a big storm, she gets worried.

“We went and brought our cars down the street one time just because we were worried about the flood coming,” added Domingue.

Domingue is not the only one who feels like this. It’s why the City of Central and BREC are now expanding a ditch that will lead into a detention pond near the BREC Sports Park.

“This is a good example of two government agencies working together. There was some drainage issues across Hooper Road where this ditch drains a lot of the water. So, the City of Central, we came in and re-dug a few thousand feet of this ditch to help it drain,” explained David Barrow, who is the mayor of Central.

The crews worked to clean out the ditch, but also moved the stones and debris that were blocking water flow and pushing it out back onto the roadway. Now, hopefully that won’t happen again.

“We have crews every single day doing routine drainage maintenance throughout our city. So, it is something that we work on every day, and during some of these times, we need help from the parish, the state, or BREC, you know, depending upon what areas it’s in,” added Barrow.

This is not the first park BREC is working on. They are working on others in East Baton Rouge Parish to keep flood waters out of subdivisions, saving folks’ homes like Domingue’s.

