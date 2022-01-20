CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A puppy was tossed from a car and abandoned in front of a business in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The HR manager of Halco Production Machining says they had just had a management lunch meeting when they pulled back into the shop and noticed the puppy under a car, scared and cold. The manager says after an hour of showing him they wouldn’t hurt him, he warmed up to them and allowed them to bring him inside and feed him. One of the employees decided to give him a home and has named him Buster.

Surveillance video caught the moment when the puppy was tossed from the front passenger seat of a car and the driver took off. Employees at the business believe the car was a black Chevy Malibu. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 19 near the intersection of N Hearne Avenue and N Thomas Drive.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

