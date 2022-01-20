BRCC, ExxonMobil partnering to tackle nationwide skilled trades labor shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a nationwide shortage of skilled trade workers, and the demand is growing by the minute.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Baton Rouge Community College and ExxonMobil hosted an open house to help people break into the field and address the increasing need.

The open house introduced people to BRCC’s North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). NBRITI provides training courses in welding, electrical, millwright, and pipefitting crafts at no cost to qualifying participants. Students participate in a fast-tracked classroom and hands-on training, which also includes a life-skills and workforce preparation component.

“Where I come from, being in the environment that I was in, going through what I been through, to come out here and see this, we didn’t have this back then,” said Quentin Ransom, a job seeker.

Ransom was one of almost 100 people who attended the open house. Ransom said he just finished serving more than 16 years in prison and is working temporary jobs just to make ends meet.

He said the opportunity BRCC has created could change his life.

“Right now, I’ve been sleeping in my car for the past 6 months, so I could be able to get an apartment for the first time in my life,” said Ransom.

The demand for workers has shot up because of COVID, but experts said this was an issue long before the pandemic hit.

“In the industrial community, the demand has never slowed up,” said Connie Fabre, President & CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance.

Organizers said the goal is to get people trained as soon as possible.

“We’re trying to get people aware about these opportunities, get them trained at BRCC, we have a free training program in those crafts, and get people paid,” said BRCC Vice Chancellor for Workforce Solutions Dr. Girard Melancon.

Experts said one of the reasons behind the shortage is that people simply don’t know about the opportunities that are available.

“People are not aware about the pathway into the occupation, so that’s just another reason why we wanted to have an in-person event, the companies are here to talk about that pathway so it’s no longer a mystery,” said Melancon.

According to companies like ExxonMobil, the benefits of the open house are endless.

“It’s a win for the community, it’s a win for the individuals involved, and it’s a win for us,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive.

“It’ll be a game changer. For real,” said Ransom.

You can visit www.mybrcc.edu/nbriti for more information or to register.

