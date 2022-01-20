Baton Rouge man accused of soliciting nudes from girl in Idaho, encouraging her to commit suicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit say they have arrested a Baton Rouge man accused of soliciting pornographic images and videos from a teenage girl in Idaho over the course of two years.

Investigators say Brenden Joseph Medlock, 19, of Baton Rouge, met the juvenile on Instagram when she was 12. The juvenile lives in the Boise, Idaho area. Records say Medlock convinced the juvenile they were in a relationship together.

Medlock is accused of coercing the victim into sending him nude photos of herself between the ages of 12 and 14, officials say. According to arrest records, Medlock sent the victim nude photos and videos of himself.

Authorities say Medlock instructed the teen to steal her grandmother’s credit card and buy a bus ticket from Boise, Idaho to Baton Rouge to visit him. The teen purchased a bus ticket and made it all the way to the Denver, Colo. area before being apprehended by police, arrest records say.

Investigators say the victim and Medlock “broke up” on Jan. 13, 2021, after the victim learned Medlock was in a relationship with another female and had gotten her pregnant.

Officials say after the “breakup” Medlock sent nude images of the victim to her father and grandfather.

On Feb. 26, 2021, one of the victim’s teachers reported to police in Idaho that she was concerned for the victim’s wellbeing and provided screenshots of Medlock telling the victim to kill herself and giving her instructions to do so, arrest records say.

Authorities with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations obtained an arrest warrant for Medlock on Jan. 12.

He was arrested on Jan. 19 on charges of production of child pornography involving juveniles, distribution of pornography involving juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles, communicating of false information of planned arson, simple kidnapping, cyberbullying, cyberstalking/electronic mail, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and terrorizing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.