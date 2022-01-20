Ascension restaurant opens doors for special needs employees

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One restaurant owner is opening his doors to those with special needs looking for a job.

Staffing shortages have been a major issue for businesses, especially restaurants. So, to help get his new restaurant off the ground, Urian Clements is giving people with special needs a chance. And so far, it’s paid off.

Clements runs Ca C’est Bon on Airline in Prairieville

“It was always a goal to employ special needs... and it’s worked out wonderful,” said Clements.

Clements’ brother had down syndrome, so he has always understood the extra hurdles in life for people with special needs.

“They take a lot of pride in their work; they show up on time everyday...you really can’t ask for better employees,” continued Clements.

He currently employs eight people with special needs that are high functioning, along with the rest of his staff. He said each of them are the life of the restaurant.

“You know, you could run over their puppy in the morning, and they’ll still come into work with a smile of their face. That’s just their demeanor,” explained Clements.

“It means the world to me, above and beyond, because they’re so nice that they would go out of their way for us with disabilities. This is the first job I’ve ever had...it’s a blessing that they would do that. And, we’re a family here,” said Seth Whitney, who washes dishes for the restaurant.

“His confidence has grown in leaps and bounds, and his independence, his self-esteem... I really believe that now he believes in himself,” said Seth’s mom, Phoebe Terry.

For Seth and others with disabilities, a shot at a job is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I clean tables whenever customers leave, that’s our thing. I make sure the place is kept nice and clean, that sort of thing,” said Spencer Decoteau, who busses tables.

When asked about his message to others with disabilities, Spencer said, “Be stubborn, do not stop looking, just keep being stubborn and just keep looking. Because at the end of the day, that’s all we could do. If we do not become stubborn or adapt to our situation, then where would we be...that’s how we got this far though.”

“Just keep your head high and stay motivated because sooner or later, your life will get so much better,” said Seth.

Urian Clements and his wife wanted to emphasize their doors are always open to anyone who is willing to work hard. The only requirement is you come with a positive attitude.

