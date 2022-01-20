Ascension Parish to distribute free COVID-19 home tests next week

The following information is from Ascension Parish Government.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) has received a limited supply of the free at-home COVID tests from LDH to distribute to the public.

The distribution will be the same as when emergency supplies were passed out after Hurricane Ida: it will be drive-through only; residents will not exit their vehicles. The distribution sites will be staffed by OHSEP and Health Unit employees, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office assist with traffic control.

Because supplies are limited, only one box, which contains two tests, will be given to each vehicle, while supplies last. No exceptions.

The first distribution will be Tuesday, January 25, at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion in Donaldsonville, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., or while supplies last. Traffic should turn from Marchand Drive onto Church Street, then turn right on Clay St and through the Lemann Center parking lot to the Frank Sotile Pavilion.

On Thursday, January 27, the distribution will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From 9:00 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last. Traffic should enter from Highway 30 onto Ashland Road to the back entrance of Lamar-Dixon follow the direction markers there. Exit back on to Ashland Road, but DO NOT USE Lawrence Minor Road; it will be blocked during that time.

Once supplies are gone, people can continue to get covid testing through normal healthcare channels. The federal government offers at-home testing through www.covidtest.gov; healthcare and pharmacy providers in Ascension Parish still offer PCR and rapid covid tests. A list of those pharmacies can be found at www.ldh.gov/coronavirus.

