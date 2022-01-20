Arctic blast arrives with slim chance for ice early Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures Thursday will continue to slowly fall as we see the impacts of a passed Arctic cold front. Cold Canadian air will continue to push south into Louisiana as we go into the night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

Latest weather forecast models continue to show a lack of moisture steaming north during the evening and overnight. Majority of the moisture will be along the coast. Isolated to scattered pockets of rain showers will move along and just south of the I-10/12 corridor. It is in these places we are most concerned that some of this rain may freeze on contact with elevated surfaces (vehicles, mailboxes, gutters, bridges and overpasses). Accumulations will be very minor and are unlikely to last long. The window of opportunity for freezing rain with the local area will be between 1 AM and 9 AM. Again, the overall coverage for freezing rain will be very limited due to a lack of moisture. All precipitation will come to an end by late morning except along the immediate coastline where it will come down as rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

No doubt it will be cold all the way through the remainder of the week into the weekend. A series of morning freezes begins Friday and continues to Monday. Saturday and Sunday we expect a possibly hard freeze meaning you’ll need to take measures to protect pipes. Make sure you have that taken care of by Friday night. In addition to pipes be sure to take care of people, pets, and plants too.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

A slight warm up takes place as we await the arrival of another cold front Tuesday. Rain chances will increase again Monday PM into Tuesday AM as the front approaches and bypasses the local area. The slight warming trend will be turned into a slight cooling trend for mid-week. Another slight warming trend will take place to end next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 20 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.