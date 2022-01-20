Red Bags
3 suspects wanted for armed robbery in parking lot on Ben Hur Road, deputies say

Sheriff's deputies say they are asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects...
Sheriff's deputies say they are asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects pictured in the photo.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of armed robbery.

Investigators say the armed robbery incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 in a parking lot in the 400 block of Ben Hur Road.

Officials say the three suspects took the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint. They also say the suspects were wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

