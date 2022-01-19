Woman pleads guilty to drunk driving crash that killed 28-year-old Assumption man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A St. James Parish woman pled guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to charges related to a deadly car crash in Assumption Parish that claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros, Jr., of Pierre Part, in 2020.

Latasha Hicks, 46, of St. James, pled guilty to her third DWI offense and vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal with prosecutors following the deadly crash, according to District Attorney Rickey Babin’s office, of Louisiana’s 23rd Judicial District.

Hicks faces up to 30 years in state prison, said Tyler Cavalier, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

As part of the plea agreement, sentencing has been deferred to a later date, pending a pre-sentence investigation. While awaiting sentencing, she remains out on a post-conviction bond, said Cavalier.

According to Louisiana State Police’s investigation of the accident, on March 15, 2020, Latasha Hicks was traveling westbound on La. Hwy. 70 in Belle Rose when her 2007 Ford Edge crossed the centerline and struck head on an eastbound traveling 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was driven by Gros. Both Gros and Hicks were transported to area hospitals for severe injuries. Gros died from his injuries shortly after the crash.

Hicks had a blood alcohol content of .190 G% which is more than twice the legal limit, according to officials.

Hicks was released from medical care into state police’s custody where she was booked into Assumption Parish Jail. She later posted bond, according to officials.

Cavalier said this crash occurred while Hicks was out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest connected to a 2012 arrest for a third offense DWI in Ascension Parish.

Hicks was arrested for her third offense DWI on June 22, 2012 after being stopped by Gonzales Police Department officers as part of a DWI checkpoint within the city’s limits. Officers reported smelling a strong alcoholic beverage odor coming from Hicks. After refusing to take standard field of sobriety tests, Hicks admitted to officers that she drank multiple alcoholic beverages and consumed prescription medication, according to officials.

Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty is the lead prosecutor for the DWI third offense charge, and Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney is the lead prosecutor on the vehicular homicide charge. Presiding over both charges is Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

