Violent week in Baton Rouge brings calls for change

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A violent weekend highlighted a tough time for the Baton Rouge community. Two more people were killed Monday, Jan. 17 bringing the total to seven so far this year in East Baton Rouge Parish.

All of this comes after a record-breaking year of violence.

“We really need the cooperation of the community and those that are hardest hit. We need that cooperation. We need that information either directly to us or indirectly through other means. We just need the information so we can act,” said Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Women with the local organization CHANGE are encouraging people to speak up before it’s too late.

“Get involved. It’s everybody’s problem. It’s not just the families that were impacted by that one moment of violence — it’s everybody. Because it may not be at your doorstep today, but who knows where it’s going to be tomorrow,” said Sateria Alexander, executive director of CHANGE.

One of the shootings Monday was a domestic incident between a father and son.

“A lot of times, it’s misunderstandings. A lot of times people don’t understand how to communicate in an effective manner, so what ends up happening is people get involved in emotions, and they react rather than taking the time to talk through it and understand, hear, and provide their perspective on it,” said Alexander.

Elizabeth Robinson lost her son to gun violence in 2018. She said many won’t say anything until it affects them.

“I tell mothers you don’t want this knock at your door. This is a journey. It is not something that goes away. It does not get better. I’ve cried almost every day for four years, I mean literally every day missing my son,” said Robinson.

You can contact CHANGE for help with intervention by going to changebr.org or calling (225) 267-7252.

