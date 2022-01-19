Strong cold front to bring back winter, possibly severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are on the way in the weather department over the next few days. Starting outside this morning, we have relatively milder temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Today will be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with our warmest highs of the whole forecast, in the low to mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

We’re waiting on the next game-changing cold front which will arrive tonight into early Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

We’ll have a 30% chance of a few afternoon showers, then chances go up to 80% overnight into Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe storms with the front, but it’s a small threat, damaging winds being the primary threat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

Thursday will be much colder with highs only in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Thursday night into Friday morning, we’ll have a chance of rain and freezing rain, all depending on if the timing of freezing temperatures coincides with the rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

Any accumulation will be minimal, if at all. No snow is expected at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

The weekend looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and continued cold conditions. Stay weather ready.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 19 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.