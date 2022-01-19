Red Bags
Southern University students, employees must submit COVID-19 vaccination or negative test before returning to campus

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University say Friday, Jan. 21 is the last day for all students and employees to comply with their Spring 2022 COVID-19 vaccination protocols.

All students and employees submit proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an exemption request by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Students who fail to submit proof of vaccination, medical or religious exemption, or a letter of dissent, will have their Spring 2022 classes removed.

Additionally, all Southern University’s residential students must submit a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status, prior to moving into on-campus housing.

Officials say free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are available on campus at the Horace W. Moody Intramural Sports Complex, which is open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Students can also make an appointment with the Student Health Center.

Spring 2022 classes begin on Wednesday, Jan. 26. A mask mandate will remain effect across the Southern University campus.

For more details on Southern’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts and protocols, go to subr.edu/covid19.

