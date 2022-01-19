Safe practice on federal test kits website

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday, Jan 19 is the official launch of the White House’s new website covidtests.gov.

Americans can get four at-home rapid tests per household.

They will be shipped out over the next two weeks.

As the nation’s leaders try to increase testing capacity, of course comes scammers and people trying to take your money.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau said you need to be cautious because scammers are watching.

You may get pop ups or contacted text or email asking you to go to a site to get your free test.

“Be cautious,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana. “Make sure you’re at the right site because you’re going to give personal information and you just need to protect yourself. And of course with anything else you have to worry about porch pirates because I know these things are going to be mailed out. They’re probably going to be mailed out in volume.”

Million said to make sure that you have an idea of when you’re going to receive your COVID test.

If you’re not going to be home, have a neighbor or somebody else watch out for you so you receive your tests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.