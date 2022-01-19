Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Rep. Troy Carter tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Troy Carter
Congressman Troy Carter(Leah Herman | Leah Herman)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Congressman Troy Carter, who represents Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Rep. Carter issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing cold-like symptoms.

I am so thankful to be fully vaccinated and have received my booster shot, measures which are highly protective against more severe symptoms and illness.

I will isolate while recovering and will continue to follow the guidance of the House Attending Physician. Throughout my isolation I will continue to work remotely on behalf of my constituents of southeast Louisiana.

My sincere thanks to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly throughout this public health crisis to protect all of us.

If you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, please take this as a sign and get your shot today. Along with wearing masks, vaccinations are the best way to protect ourselves, our health systems, and our communities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Democrat Gary Chambers, a candidate for US Senate, posted a 37-second ad of him openly smoking...
La. candidate for US Senate smokes marijuana in campaign ad
Louisiana Attorney General
AG Jeff Landry reacts to OSHA vaccine mandate ruling
Gary Chambers
Baton Rouge community activist Gary Chambers launches campaign for U.S. Senate
Luke Mixon
US Senate candidate Luke Mixon speaks at Press Club