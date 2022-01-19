Red Bags
Register now for ‘Tailgating for Food Desert Awareness’ in A.W. Mumford Stadium Saturday

'Tailgating for Food Desert Awareness' will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22 from noon until 4...
'Tailgating for Food Desert Awareness' will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22 from noon until 4 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A tailgate in south Louisiana usually means a good time is sure to follow.

On Saturday, Jan. 22 from noon until four p.m., ‘Tailgating for Food Desert Awareness’ will take place at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern University’s campus.

The goal of the tailgate is to shed light on the food deserts in Baton Rouge, specifically in the north Baton Rouge area. To do that, organizers want to bring the community together.

Local chefs, farmers, and breweries will team up to create tailgate inspired dishes for people in the community to enjoy.

There will be music and entertainment provided by local DJs and attendees can also prepare to be serenaded by the Southern University Human Jukebox.

There will be a silent auction that guests can participate in as well.

There is no cost to attend the event.

Organizers say they also want to raise funds to help build community gardens and fresh food markets in the areas where food deserts are prominent.

TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT, CLICK HERE.

