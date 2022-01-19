Red Bags
Jacques Talk- Patience and persistence with rejuvenated LSU Lady Tigers

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been quite the journey for guard Jailin Cherry at LSU. Throughout her career with the Lady Tigers, Cherry admitted she often lost confidence and “checked out”.

This year however, the fifth-year senior has truly come of age, as LSU has likewise experienced great success as a team.

The Lady Tigers have reached the Top 10 in the national rankings for the first time since the 2009-10 season, sitting at 17-2 overall and 5-1 in SEC play.

Cherry meanwhile is averaging a career-high 9.2 points per game and has already dished out a career high 51 assists.

Cherry has already earned her LSU degree and is having the time of her life with her beloved Lady Tiger teammates winning games and playing before big home crowds at the PMAC.

