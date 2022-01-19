Louisiana River Pilots Association to hold news conference on new ‘Open Waters’ diversity program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana River Pilots Association will hold a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 19 about the launch of their new “Open Waters” program.

Officials say the new statewide initiative will promote diversity and inclusion in Louisiana’s Maritime Industry.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Crescent River Port Pilots, and the New Orleans – Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Associations will also be on hand for the news conference.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Donald C. Wade House on Southern University’s campus in Baton Rouge.

The news conference will be live streaming inside of this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.