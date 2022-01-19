Red Bags
Get a free smoke alarm with Operation Save-A-Life

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re in need of a smoke alarm in your home, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal will pick up the tab for you.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Fire Marshal’s Office stated over 2,700 smoke alarms for Operation Save-A-Life went out to 17 fire departments across southeast Louisiana.

The smoke alarms were made available, thanks to a grant from FEMA.

The Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families in need.

Officials say to schedule the installation of a smoke detector through the program, you can contact your local fire department.

To sign up online to have one installed, CLICK HERE.

