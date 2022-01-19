Fluid on Central roadway poses danger for drivers Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Central Police Department is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and the Central Throughway on Tuesday night.

There is some type of fluid on the road there, according to Central PD.

Police said they are working with Mayor David Barrow to get La. Department of Transportation out to the area with a sand truck to take care of this situation.

