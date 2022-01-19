Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fluid on Central roadway poses danger for drivers Tuesday night

Breaking news
Breaking news(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Central Police Department is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and the Central Throughway on Tuesday night.

There is some type of fluid on the road there, according to Central PD.

Police said they are working with Mayor David Barrow to get La. Department of Transportation out to the area with a sand truck to take care of this situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Edwards launches statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force
Gov. Edwards launches statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force
EBRSO searching for man wanted for stealing AC units
Greg Meriwether walks you through tonight's biggest stories on WAFB website and WAFB+
Tonight's Top Stories with Greg
Planning and zoning approved a 900 home subdivision on Old Scenic Hwy, just outside of Zachary...
900 home subdivision approved outside of Zachary